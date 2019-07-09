First responders gear up for heat advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you spent any time outside Tuesday, you probably got pretty hot.

So just imagine working or living outside.

HEMSI crews say today's a day they encourage everyone to limit outdoor activities, but they're prepared to step in if you or someone you know has a heat-related health problem.

HEMSI is challenging all first responders to be prepared for the heat.

That includes carrying water in emergency vehicles to handing out cold bottles to those in need.

Crews also encourage everyone to take frequent breaks if you're working outdoors, because overheating can be extremely dangerous.

Sweating is a sign your body is trying to regulate its temperature, but that can change in high temperatures.

"If you get to the point where your body has quit sweating, then that is an extreme emergency. And that's when you get into a situation where you need to call the first responders," explained Don Webster of HEMSI. "Call 9-1-1 if you get to that point."

Webster says hydration is essential in this kind of weather, and that's not just drinking a bottle of water a day.

You should be drinking water every 15 to 20 minutes.

Crews also advise you to prepare your body before you walk out the door.