Family of Scottsboro teen shot in the face speaks out

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. -- 17-year-old Anthony Raymond Jack Scott died from injuries sustained after being shot in the face by another teenager.

Scottsboro police were called to Highlands Medical Center regarding Scott shot in the face on Wednesday. He died from his injuries Friday.

Initial reports say that a group of teenagers were playing with stolen handguns in the 19,000 block of Alabama Highway 35.

"The way the first story was released... everybody thinks my child was out here burglarizing cars and stealing people's property," says Pamela Mitchem, Anthony's mother. "They told us that my son was not involved in any of that."

Scottsboro police confirmed Anthony was not involved in the burglaries.

16-year-old Jacob Taylor Isbell was originally arrested and charged for assault, while another teen was charged for theft. Isbell's charge was upgraded Monday to Manslaughter.

Now, Anthony's family wants people to know the truth about Anthony.

"What I loved so much about Anthony..." says his father, Elton Mitchem. "He liked to get out with his friends, flirt with girls, and the love he had for football."

"I just wish people could learn to love the way that he did and to be as kind as he was to people because he was always willing to help somebody," says Pamela.

Even after his passing, Anthony is still helping others. His mother says from the first time Anthony got a driver's license, he signed up for organ donation. "He was able to save three lives," she says.

Anthony's legacy will continue to his daughter, Ava Grace Edmonds' life. Anthony's parents has a few things they wanted her to know.

"Your father was very smart and he got good grades. Stay in school and get your education," says Elton.

"I hope she understands how much her Daddy really loved her and how much she changed him," says Pamela.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. You can donate here.

The community is invited to join attend Anthony's visitations and funeral, which are listed below.