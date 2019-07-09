× Endangered Child Alert issued in Tennessee for three Maury County children

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on Tuesday evening for Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, and Michale Christian.

The TBI described Analia Essex, 6, as 4’0 tall, weighing 50 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes.

Abigail Nicole Christian, 2, is described as blonde with blue eyes, 3’0 tall, weighing 35 lbs.

Michale Darrel Christian, 1, has brown hair and blue eyes. The TBI said he weighs 25 lbs.

The agency said the children are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian. Anyone who can help find them is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 931-388-5151.

