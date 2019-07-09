× Decatur Police arrest woman involved in fatal June wreck

DECATUR, Ala. – One person has been arrested after a fatal wreck on Point Mallard Parkway in June.

The multi-vehicle wreck occurred around 7:15 a.m. on June 25 along Point Mallard Parkway just west of Refuge Headquarters Road.

Police said five cars were involved, with three people transported to the hospital.

Investigators said a Chevy Tahoe, driven by Jonna McGuyre, 33, lost control and hit two pickup trucks, an SUV, and then collided head-on with a Nissan Versa.

Ramsey Williams, 30, driver of the Versa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minor injuries were reported in the other three vehicles.

During their investigation, police said they found methamphetamine in McGuyre’s truck.

McGuyre was arrested late Monday morning and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

She was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.