Decatur Morgan Hospital continues labor, deliver and nursery services despite rumors

DECATUR, Ala. - Decatur Morgan Hospital has been trying to debunk the myth that they no longer deliver babies for three years now.

Bryan Vest, the service line director for in-patient nursing, says he wants to be clear that the baby business is still booming.

"Decatur Morgan Hospital has never stopped delivering babies. We've always had a full-service labor, delivery and nursery service," explains Vest.

However, the delivery and labor services haven't been at the Decatur campus since 2016.

"We currently are in the space at the Parkway Campus," said Vest.

They have an OBGYN and are delivering babies at the Parkway Campus on Beltline Road in Decatur because they're renovating the labor and delivery suites at the main campus.

Vest says they have a few more renovations that need to be done before moving their services from the Parkway Campus back to the Decatur Campus.

He says in the late fall 11 new rooms will open. The rooms will be bigger than usual and made to make the delivery process as easy as possible for everyone involved.

"It'll be equipped with modern finishes and amenities. State of the art equipment and just everything that you would want in a labor and delivery department," said Vest.

He said the rumor that they're no longer delivering babies has made a noticeable difference in their business over the past three years.

"We've noticed a change when Decatur OBGYN associates stopped delivering at Decatur Morgan. We did notice a change but our growth is rapidly picking up," said Vest.

They hope their business will continue to grow once they reopen the services at the Decatur campus this coming fall.