Competition is ‘beefing up’ for the Rocket City Burger Battle on July 13th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hold on to your buns, things are about to heat up at the first annual Burger Battle.

The Stone Event Center at Campus No. 805 is hosting its first annual Rocket City Burger Battle on Saturday, July 13th. This competition is the opportunity for local restaurants in Huntsville to ‘meat up’ to go head-to-head for the title of Huntsville’s Best Burger.

The burger battle is free to attend and kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with activities lasting until 2:00 p.m. The family-friendly event will be held in the old school’s Campus Cafeteria.

Tasting tickets will be sold the day of the event and start at $2 a piece. One tasting ticket is equal to one sample.

There will be a bar fully equipped with local craft beer, wine, spirits, and soda. Music, games will be on site with other local vendors serving other foods and crafts.

Many restaurants have joined the competition including Phat Sammy’s, Mezza Luna, West End Grill, the Peppered Pig, Below the Radar, Ale’s Kitchen, and more.

