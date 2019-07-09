City councilman Will Culver talks future road projects in west Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - West Huntsville is growing, in many places, at a faster pace than the roads. Huntsville city leaders are making some traffic changes this summer they hope will give a break to some commuters.

A few hundred feet from where Will Culver is meeting with concerned neighbors, the intersection at Harbin Road and Wall Triana is marked for a new traffic light.

"That's a very dangerous and busy intersection," Culver said. "We'll get several vehicles through that intersection safely, every cycle."

Culver says the new light will be installed before the end of the year. Some neighbors remain skeptical. But few can dispute the congestion felt by drivers along the two-lane routes north of US-72.

"With these developments taking off, it's a priority to widen Balch Road," Culver said.

Culver says site work continues at the future Breland Homes development off Balch Road, and more affordable senior affordable housing is coming.

"In terms of the city perspective, it should only be around $3 million," Culver said.

City leaders say it'll likely cost more to widen both Capshaw and Wall Triana.

"I promise you, before you know it, you're going to see stuff moved around. And you'll be surprised by how quickly these start to come online," city of Huntsville urban and long-range planning director Dennis Madsen told neighbors.

City leaders say both expansions are years away. Next month, Culver says workers will also begin widening AL-255 to six lanes between Old Madison Pike and University Drive.