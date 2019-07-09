× Real estate broker Russ Russell arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One of the most recognizable names in Tennessee Valley real estate now awaits his court date.

Local broker William Howard “Russ” Russell was arrested by Huntsville Police, charged with Harassment and Disorderly Conduct.

Police records show 59-year-old Russell was booked into the Madison County Jail at 2:20 Tuesday afternoon. He was released at 4:00 p.m.

According to Lt. Michael Johnson with HPD, Russell is accused of harassing another tenant on Merchants Walk. The alleged harassment began in Nov. 2018 and a police report was filed in May 2019.

The alleged harassment began over how a tenant of the property parked their vehicle. Russell claims the parking “damages” other vehicles.

Johnson said the dispute escalated to where Russell took photos of the victim’s parking style, made a notebook of the photos and circulated this publication around to other tenants at the property. The victim got an attorney involved and requested that Russell stop the alleged harassment.

Police say a letter was then sent to Russell’s father about his behavior with this tenant, which police believed to have angered Russell more.

Johnson stated Russell rented a vehicle for about a month, placed in this tenant’s/victim’s parking space, and a sign that said “parking instructions of America” in the back windshield and placed a copy of the original publication of the photos of the victim’s parking style and the victim’s address face up in public view.

Johnson said Russell also attempted to have the spouse of the victim trespassed from the property (the spouse of the victim works at an office there). He exclaimed that the spouse of the victim was not allowed to “wear shorts” on the property.

Johnson said it is unclear what the disorderly conduct charge against Russell is about.

Russ Russell Commercial Real Estate is well-known in north Alabama, both for its life-sized mascot Ruff Russell as well as for the firm’s involvement in multiple multi-million dollar land and property sales.