American Red Cross hosting blood drives across North Alabama

The American Red Cross announced Tuesday it was facing a critical blood shortage and is in need of donors to help replenish the blood supply.

Due to the July 4 holiday, 450 fewer blood drives than normal were organized last week. In turn, 17,000 fewer donations were recorded than what the Red Cross said is necessary to keep up with patient needs.

The Red Cross stated they have less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of type O blood, far below the desired five-day supply.

Donors can make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, online, or by calling (800) RED-CROSS. The Red Cross also encouraged donors to complete an online health history to reduce the time it takes to donate.

Anyone interested in hosting a blood drive can find more information on the Red Cross website.

There are several upcoming opportunities to donate across North Alabama.

Colbert County July 17 from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Northwest Shoals Community College Hospitality Center, 800 George Wallace Blvd in Muscle Shoals July 19 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation Center, 1000 Gattman Park Dr July 29 from 1-6 p.m. at the Henegar Ruritan Club, 17788 Highway 75 July 31 from 2-7 p.m. at the Ruhama Baptist Church, 3310 County Road 81 in Fort Payne



DeKalb County July 12 from 2-6 p.m. at the Geraldine Homemakers Building, 152 Old Mill Street



Franklin County July 26 from 1-6 p.m. at the Russellville Fire Department, 1100 South Jackson



Lauderdale County July 23 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, 2019 County Road 394 in Killen



Limestone County July 9 from 1-6 p.m. at the Athens State University Founders Hall, 300 North Beaty Street in Athens July 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Clements High School, 7730 US-72 in Athens July 16 from noon-6 p.m. at the Beasley Center, 202 Bryan Street in Athens July 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Piney Grove Baptist Church, 28430 Pinedale Road in Ardmore



Madison County July 9 from 12:45-7:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 9 from 1-6 p.m. at Parkway Place Mall, 2801 Memorial Parkway South July 10 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 12 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 13 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 14 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 15 from 12:45-7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 16 from 12:45-7:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 17 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Carmax, 6364 University Drive in Huntsville July 19 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 19 from 3-8 p.m. at the Von Braun Center, 700 Monroe Street July 20 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 21 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 22 from 12:45-7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 23 from 12:45-7:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 24 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 26 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 27 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 28 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 29 from 12:45-7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 30 from 12:45-7:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road July 31 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road August 2 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road August 3 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road August 4 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Madison County Blood Donation Center, 1101 Washington Street August 5 from 12:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road August 6 from 12:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road August 7 from 10:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road August 9 from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road August 10 from 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. at the Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Road

