Rogersville woman dies following single-vehicle wreck on Highway 72 near Athens

Posted 9:29 am, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, July 9, 2019

Police Car with Lights. Law Enforcement themes.

ATHENS, Ala. – One person is dead following a single vehicle wreck in Athens.

According to officials, Carla R. Swan, 33, was killed on Highway 72 near Dement Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The driver, who was taken to the hospital, lost control of the vehicle, veered across the road, and hit several trees.

A second person in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities said Swan was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.