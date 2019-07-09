× Rogersville woman dies following single-vehicle wreck on Highway 72 near Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – One person is dead following a single vehicle wreck in Athens.

According to officials, Carla R. Swan, 33, was killed on Highway 72 near Dement Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The driver, who was taken to the hospital, lost control of the vehicle, veered across the road, and hit several trees.

A second person in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities said Swan was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.