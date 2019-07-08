Urgent Care for Children opening in Madison

MADISON, Ala. — A new pediatric urgent care clinic will open its doors to serve families in Madison in fall 2019.

Urgent Care for Children will be located at 8490 Hwy 72 West near Balch Road. The clinic serves children ages 0-21. Appointments aren’t necessary and walk-ins are welcome. If you would like to reserve a time to bring your child in, you can do so online.

Hours are Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10.m. to 8 p.m. The clinic will be open 365 days a year, providing a continuum of care for local pediatrician’s offices.

The list below offers an overview of their services:

  • Fever
  • Allergies
  • Coughs, colds
  • Acute asthma attack
  • Flu
  • Sprains/strains
  • Earaches
  • Bruises and lacerations
  • Sore throat
  • Insect bites/stings
  • Vomiting and upset stomach
  • Minor burns
  • Diarrhea
  • Rashes
  • other non-life-threatening conditions

Urgent Care for Children’s founder and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) is excited to help provide an affordable alternative to the emergency room.

“Madison is a bustling community that is perfect for children and young families,” said CMO Dr. Allury Arora in a release. “We have already received a warm welcome from our neighbors and look forward to serving our pediatric patients and families when we open this fall.”

For more information about the clinic is their services, click here.

Urgent Care for Children is based in Birmingham, operating two clinics in the greater Birmingham area. There are also plans to open two additional clinics in Vestavia and Tuscaloosa.

