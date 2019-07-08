× The Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo kicks off at the VBC July 12th

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Outdoor enthusiasts, the time has come.

The 2019 Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo is returning to the South Hall of Von Braun Center for three days in July.

Nature enthusiasts are invited to spend July 12th through July 14th around fellow hunters, fishermen and women, and other outdoor lovers.

The expo will have hands-on product demonstrations from various hunting and fishing venues.

Tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under get in free.

The first 100 kids on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will receive a free Zebco Rod and Reel.

Daily Hours –

Friday: July 12th 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: July 13th 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: July 14th 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

This special event will feature Michael Waddell and Justin Lucas, with a special appearance by Twiggy the Squirrel and Nature Nick.

Show Times for Twiggy the Squirrel –

Friday – 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm

Saturday – 11:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm

Sunday – 11:00pm, 1:00pm, 3:00pm

Nature Nick travels all over the world with amazing different animals like alligators, owls, toucans, flamingos, and snakes.

Show Times For Nature Nick –

Friday, July 12: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm.

Saturday, July 13: 1pm, 4pm, 7pm.

Sunday, July 13: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm.

The Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo is described as a premier entertainment venue where new outdoor products and services are launched in a family-friendly setting.

For more information, click here.