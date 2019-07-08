Search for Kelsey Starling continues since boat wreck on the 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested Friday in connection with a boating accident on Smith Lake.

Our news partners at AL.com report William Jackson Fite, 23, was booked into the Winston County Jail. He faces a charge of boating under the influence.

Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, was reported missing when the crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Her little sister, Meghan Starling says her family is hopeful that they'll find her.

"We're just really thankful for the people who are helping find her, that they're still looking and that they say they won't stop because we really want Kelsey back," said Starling.

Authorities stated she was still missing after their search concluded Sunday night but the search is still ongoing.

