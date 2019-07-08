× Scottsboro teen charges upgraded to Manslaughter after shooting

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Sixteen-year-old Jacob Taylor Isbell’s charges have been upgraded to Manslaughter, now that Anthony Scott, 17, has died. Investigators say Isbell shot Scott in the face on Wednesday, July 3.

Isbell is still being held at the Jackson Co. Jail on a $100,000.00 bond.

Police initially charged Isbell, as an adult, with first-degree assault back on July 3 at the 19000 block of Alabama Highway 35. Police say several teens were at a home playing with handguns.

The handguns were later identified as stolen from recent thefts in the area.