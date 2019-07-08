Police: ‘Road rage’ shooting kills Tuscaloosa woman on highway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Investigators say an Alabama woman was shot to death and two people in the vehicle with her were wounded in what appears to be a road rage incident on an interstate highway.

The shootings happened Friday night on the eastbound side of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa.

Capt. Gary Hood is the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes unit. He tells the Tuscaloosa News that someone from another vehicle fired into the one carrying 25-year-old Zakia Bibbs of Tuscaloosa, and she was killed.

A 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man who were in the vehicle with Bibbs were treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Hood said “it appears to be a road rage type incident,” but did not immediately release further information.

