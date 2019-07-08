Jay Gogue approved as Auburn’s interim president

Posted 2:36 pm, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38PM, July 8, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University’s old president has been approved to come back as its new, interim president.

Auburn trustees on Monday unanimously approved Jay Gogue to fill the position on an interim basis.

Gogue replaces Steven Leath, who left in late June after about two years on the job. The university hasn’t publicly explained the reasons for his departure, other than to say both sides agreed to it.

Gogue was Auburn’s president for a decade ending in 2017 when Leath took over the position.

The trustees’ executive committee recommended Gogue as interim president last month, and the full board approved his appointment during a conference call.

