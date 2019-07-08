Huntsville Police seek to identify multiple people connected to burglary and theft investigations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police need your help to identify multiple people connected to different cases.

Pharmacy Burglary

Huntsville Police need your help identifying burglary offenders from a local pharmacy last week.

Credit Card Theft

Police say this suspect made several purchases off of a stolen credit card at a local Target. He appears to be driving a dark colored 2003-2012 Lincoln Town Car and has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Purse Theft

Huntsville Police say this theft suspect stole a ladies purse at the Walmart on Drake Ave. and Memorial Parkway.

If you can help Huntsville Police in any of these cases, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (256) 427-7270.