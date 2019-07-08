Huntsville Police seek to identify multiple people connected to burglary and theft investigations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police need your help to identify multiple people connected to different cases.
Pharmacy Burglary
Huntsville Police need your help identifying burglary offenders from a local pharmacy last week.
Photo Gallery
Credit Card Theft
Police say this suspect made several purchases off of a stolen credit card at a local Target. He appears to be driving a dark colored 2003-2012 Lincoln Town Car and has sleeve tattoos on both arms.
Photo Gallery
Purse Theft
Huntsville Police say this theft suspect stole a ladies purse at the Walmart on Drake Ave. and Memorial Parkway.
Photo Gallery
If you can help Huntsville Police in any of these cases, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (256) 427-7270.
34.730369 -86.586104