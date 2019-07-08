× Huntsville Fire and Rescue responds to house fire on Kenneth Blvd

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire & Rescue is responding to a house fire in west Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue and HEMSI are at a house on 316 Kenneth Blvd NW.

Crews say a garage fire started earlier this afternoon. There was no one at home when the fire started.

WHNT News 19 has learned that the family is displaced due to the damage.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene working to gather the latest information.