Help support a local military family during the YMCA’s ‘Military No-Show Ball’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - This month, the Y is hosting a big party in honor of the community's military members.

For the "Military No-Show Ball," presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, you're invited to donate the cost of that tux, dress, limo to provide a free Y membership to families of deployed soldiers, membership and program fee assistance to active-duty military, and free summer camp for military kids.

Here are some recommended giving levels:

$50 Ticket

Instead of buying an event ticket, provide a discount to an active duty Military YMCA member

$100 Ticket

Instead of a VIP event ticket, send a camper from a Military family to YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee this summer

$250 Ticket

Instead of an event table, provide a deployed service member's family with a free Y membership

$1000 Ticket

Instead of an event sponsorship, sponsor the Military Outreach Program at the Y

Click here to donate online. You can also visit your Hogan Family YMCA, Southeast Family YMCA, or Downtown Express YMCA to donate today!

Every dime will be used for free membership, camp, programs or fee assistance for military families!