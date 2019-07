DECATUR, Ala. – A Hartselle man was killed after being hit by a car Saturday in Decatur.

Decatur Police said the accident happened around 8:50 p.m. on Highway 24 just east of Old Highway 24.

Officers stated they believe Paul McKinley Evans, 42, attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 in front of a Chevrolet Suburban when he was struck by the SUV.

Evans was taken to Decatur General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.