Hanceville man charged with intent to distribute after meth discovered during traffic stop

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Hanceville man with active warrants was taken into custody by an observant deputy on the 4th of July.

A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver commit a traffic violation on Hwy 31. When the deputy ran the vehicle tag, it was registered to a different type of vehicle. Investigators say that Christopher Shaunn Bell, 29, had switched tags with another vehicle.

During the traffic stop, the deputy was notified that Bell had an active warrant with another law enforcement agency. Deputies searched the vehicle after placing Bell under arrest and discovered around 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Bell was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He has since made bond.

“I am glad the deputies were able to arrest this suspect and seize this much meth before it was distributed into our community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to point out this arrest was made on July 4th, which shows the bad guys don’t care what day it is, they will still sell drugs, commit thefts, and do other crimes. I am very thankful for our deputies and all law enforcement that work during holidays to keep us safe.”