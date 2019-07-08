Florence Police investigating Sunday night robbery

Posted 7:26 am, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11AM, July 8, 2019

(Image: Florence Police Department Facebook Page)

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police announced they are investigating a Sunday night robbery.

Police said the robbery happened at The Package Store on 1441 Huntsville Road around 9:20 p.m.

Police describe the robber as a white male, between 5 ft. 10 in. and 6 ft. tall, and weighing 180-200 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Price at (256) 760-6504 or text their tip to 274637 using the phrase “FPDTIP” followed by their message.

