× Florence Police investigating Sunday night robbery

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police announced they are investigating a Sunday night robbery.

Police said the robbery happened at The Package Store on 1441 Huntsville Road around 9:20 p.m.

Police describe the robber as a white male, between 5 ft. 10 in. and 6 ft. tall, and weighing 180-200 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Price at (256) 760-6504 or text their tip to 274637 using the phrase “FPDTIP” followed by their message.