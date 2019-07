× Falkville woman dies following single vehicle wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Falkville woman.

Officials say that Shelly Dawn Woods, 47, was killed when her 2001 Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway on Cullman County 1435 and overturned. The crash happened at 7:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 7th about six miles north of Vinemont.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

ALEA State Troopers are investigating.