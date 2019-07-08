× Detroit man charged with murder in fatal 2018 crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Detroit man is facing murder and manslaughter charges in DeKalb County.

Police brought back Lester Macklin to Alabama by US Marshalls last week. Macklin was living in Sylvania at the time of the accident.

The fatal wreck occurred on May 21, 2018, around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 75 in Henagar.

Macklin ran the red light while traveling northbound on Highway 75 at a high speed. His vehicle struck the vehicle of Mr. Terrell Bowden of Valley Head, who was turning southbound onto Highway 75 from Highway 40.

Macklin remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.