Apollo 50th Anniversary Celebration events around the Tennessee Valley

(Photo: NASA.gov)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing in major ways.

WHNT News 19 has organized a list of events to commemorate the special anniversary.

APOLLO 11 50TH ANNIVERSARY MOON LANDING EVENTS: 

REOCCURRING EVENTS:

A New Moon Rises: Views From The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera
May 14th – August 11th
Tue-Wed/Sat 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Thu 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Sun noon – 5:00 PM
Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday until 08/11/2019
Huntsville Museum of Art

APOLLO: When We Went to the Moon
February 18th – December 31st
From: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Recurring daily until 12/31/2019
U.S. Space & Rocket Center

APOLLO 11 50th Anniversary Celebration Moon Landing Reenactments
April 6th – December 31st
Recurring daily until 12/31/2019
U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Beyond: A Celebration of Science & Faith
July 7th – July 28th
Services at 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM
Recurring weekly on Sunday until August 28th
Monte Sano Methodist Church

ONE SMALL STEP: APOLLO 11 Reflections
July 17th – July 20th
Exhibit Wed-Sat 12-6 PM, Artist reception Fri 6-8 PM
Recurring daily until July 20th
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment 1st Floor Connector

Rockets On Parade
March 29th – December 31st
Recurring daily until December 31st

Space Authors Book Signing And Reception
July 11th – July 18th
Starting: 4:30 PM
Recurring weekly on Thursday until July 18th
U.S. Space & Rocket Center Saturn V Hall

Space Craze: A Space-Age Journey Through Pop Culture
From: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Recurring daily
U.S. Space & Rocket Center

To Land On The Moon: Huntsville And The Apollo Program
July 14th to July 31st
Recurring daily until July 31st
UAH M. Louis Salmon Library Art Gallery

To The Moon: Snoopy Soars With Nasa
June 3rd – July 27th
Recurring daily until July 27th
Huntsville Public Library

Pass The Torch Apollo Legacy Panels
March 14th – December 19th
Location varies by date

ONE-TIME-EVENTS: 

Moon Party
July 8th
From: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium

Listen Local’s Listening Room Experience XIV
July 13th
Matinee 5:00 PM, Evening 8:00 PM
Tangled String Studios

Apollo 11 50Th Anniversary Celebration Car Show
July 13th
From: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
UAH Salmon Library Special Collections And Archives Apollo 50th Open House
From: 2:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m.
July 14th
The University of Alabama in Huntsville Salmon Library

Moondreams
July 14th
From: 06:30 PM to 08:30 PM
Von Braun Center

Concert In The Park: A Tribute To Space
July 15th
From: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Big Spring International Park

Apollo 11 50Th Anniversary Global Rocket Launch
July 16th
Starting: 8:32 AM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Apollo 11 50Th Anniversary Guinness Book Of World Records Rocket Launch
July 16th
Starting: 8:32 AM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Apollo 11 50Th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration Dinner & Program (Sold Out)
July 16th
Starting: 5:00 PM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Biergarten
July 18th
4:30 – 7:30 pm
U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Dancing In The Streets
July 19th
From: 6:00 PM to 09:00 PM
Downtown Huntsville

Lunar Rover Walk
July 19th
From: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Von Braun Center Arena patio

Lunar Landing Fireworks Celebration
July 20th
Starting: 8:30 PM
The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Rocket City Summer Fest Moon Landing Concert
July 20th
Starting: 5:00 PM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Small Step with Homer Hickam
August 8th
Von Braun Center

APOLLO 11K
September 15th
Starting: 8:00 AM
Palmer Park

Did we leave out an event? Let us know by emailing news.department@whnt.com and we will add it to the list.

