Apollo 50th Anniversary Celebration events around the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing in major ways.

WHNT News 19 has organized a list of events to commemorate the special anniversary.

APOLLO 11 50TH ANNIVERSARY MOON LANDING EVENTS:

REOCCURRING EVENTS:

A New Moon Rises: Views From The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera

May 14th – August 11th

Tue-Wed/Sat 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Thu 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Sun noon – 5:00 PM

Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday until 08/11/2019

Huntsville Museum of Art

APOLLO: When We Went to the Moon

February 18th – December 31st

From: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Recurring daily until 12/31/2019

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

APOLLO 11 50th Anniversary Celebration Moon Landing Reenactments

April 6th – December 31st

Recurring daily until 12/31/2019

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Beyond: A Celebration of Science & Faith

July 7th – July 28th

Services at 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM

Recurring weekly on Sunday until August 28th

Monte Sano Methodist Church

ONE SMALL STEP: APOLLO 11 Reflections

July 17th – July 20th

Exhibit Wed-Sat 12-6 PM, Artist reception Fri 6-8 PM

Recurring daily until July 20th

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment 1st Floor Connector

Rockets On Parade

March 29th – December 31st

Recurring daily until December 31st

Space Authors Book Signing And Reception

July 11th – July 18th

Starting: 4:30 PM

Recurring weekly on Thursday until July 18th

U.S. Space & Rocket Center Saturn V Hall

Space Craze: A Space-Age Journey Through Pop Culture

From: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Recurring daily

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

To Land On The Moon: Huntsville And The Apollo Program

July 14th to July 31st

Recurring daily until July 31st

UAH M. Louis Salmon Library Art Gallery

To The Moon: Snoopy Soars With Nasa

June 3rd – July 27th

Recurring daily until July 27th

Huntsville Public Library

Pass The Torch Apollo Legacy Panels

March 14th – December 19th

Location varies by date

ONE-TIME-EVENTS:

Moon Party

July 8th

From: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium

Listen Local’s Listening Room Experience XIV

July 13th

Matinee 5:00 PM, Evening 8:00 PM

Tangled String Studios

Apollo 11 50Th Anniversary Celebration Car Show

July 13th

From: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL 35805-3399

UAH Salmon Library Special Collections And Archives Apollo 50th Open House

From: 2:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m.

July 14th

The University of Alabama in Huntsville Salmon Library

Moondreams

July 14th

From: 06:30 PM to 08:30 PM

Von Braun Center

Concert In The Park: A Tribute To Space

July 15th

From: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Big Spring International Park

Apollo 11 50Th Anniversary Global Rocket Launch

July 16th

Starting: 8:32 AM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Apollo 11 50Th Anniversary Guinness Book Of World Records Rocket Launch

July 16th

Starting: 8:32 AM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Apollo 11 50Th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration Dinner & Program (Sold Out)

July 16th

Starting: 5:00 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Biergarten

July 18th

4:30 – 7:30 pm

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Dancing In The Streets

July 19th

From: 6:00 PM to 09:00 PM

Downtown Huntsville

Lunar Rover Walk

July 19th

From: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Von Braun Center Arena patio

Lunar Landing Fireworks Celebration

July 20th

Starting: 8:30 PM

The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Rocket City Summer Fest Moon Landing Concert

July 20th

Starting: 5:00 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL 35805-3399

One Small Step with Homer Hickam

August 8th

Von Braun Center

APOLLO 11K

September 15th

Starting: 8:00 AM

Palmer Park

