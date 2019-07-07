Tropical Development in the Gulf this Week?

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Miami began issuing a Five-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook for the Gulf Coast for a potential system that may develop later this week.

This particular system will be interesting because the “genesis source” for the system will actually come from the Tennessee Valley/north Georgia area. This is because a series of mesoscale convective systems (MCSs) will dive south from Ohio River Valley on their way to the Deep South before arriving in the Gulf. From there, the MCSs will undertake more tropical characteristics in the atmosphere, and a tropical depression or tropical storm may form. Below are various forecast model guidance outputs for what may occur later this week — it’s important to note that many atmospheric variables can change between Monday and Thursday/Friday.

For travel plans to the Gulf, be sure to monitor any development between the Big Bend of Florida through the Mississippi Coast. It is too soon to know if a system will develop then, but the National Hurricane Center is giving a 60% chance of development through the week’s end.