× Stevie Wonder announces he’ll be having kidney surgery in September

(CNN) — Stevie Wonder will be taking a break from music.

The legendary singer-songwriter announced during a concert in London on Saturday that he will be undergoing kidney surgery.

“So what’s gonna happen is this, I’m going to have surgery, I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I’m all good, I’m all good, I’m all good. I have a donor, it’s all good,” Wonder said. “I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain’t gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what’s up. I’m good. All right?”

The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Wonder had been battling “a serious but manageable health issue” and has been touring overseas with a medical team.

Wonder learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961.

Since then, he has won 25 Grammy Awards, an honorary award and has been nominated 74 times.