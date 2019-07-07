Rain chances fall, while temperatures rise this week

A cold front on Sunday will bring the best chance of rain we’re likely to see for the next 5-7 days:

Areas of rain and storms developing along the front will move from Tennessee into Alabama throughout Sunday morning and into the afternoon. While storms will be more numerous Sunday, we still don’t expect a full widespread everyone-gets-rain kind of day. That means there’s still a chance that you’ll miss out on the rain Sunday, but you should be prepared for some heavy and lightning in case a storm does move over your neighborhood!

Unfortunately, we don’t get a taste of cooler air behind Sunday’s front. Instead, some of the hottest weather of the year develops! A summertime ridge sets up just to our west this week, cutting back rain chances and turning up the heat.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all look like mainly dry days which will allow temperatures to soar into the mid 90s each afternoon. That still leaves us nearly 10 degrees shy of our records; our record high temperatures for this week range from 101°F-108°F!

While our actual temperatures won’t reach the 100s, our ‘feels like’ temperatures will! The heat index this week will climb to 100°F-108°F during the afternoons this week. Wear loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water, and avoid being outside for too long doing the hottest part of the day (2PM-4PM)!

More moisture from the Gulf will bring us better rain chances by the last half of the week, but we still don’t see a good soaking rain in the near future!

To keep track of daily rain chances and the incoming heat, check our daily forecast here: whnt.com/forecast