Pennsylvania Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Wedded Bliss

Scott Township, PA (WNEP ) — A couple in Lackawanna County has a lot to celebrate. Donald and Catherine Smith are commemorating 70 years since they tied the knot. They also celebrated their son Ed’s retirement from the armed forces.

Ed is just one of the couple’s 12 children, and they all came out to their family home in Scott Township on Saturday to celebrate both occasions.

The couple says despite their long-lasting marriage, it was not love at first sight.

“He was looking for another girl. I was looking for another guy. I had to grow on you,” Catherine said.

Their son Ed joined the Air Force in 1987 and also served in the Air National Guard. After 32 years in the military, Ed still says it was his parents that shaped him into the person he is today, and he says it’s an honor to share his retirement celebration with their anniversary.

“I get along with people really well. I try to find the good in people, and they taught me that,” Ed said.