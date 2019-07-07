× Man died while rappelling in Stephens Gap Cave

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man died while rappelling in a cave in Stephens Gap Saturday evening.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the climber as 20-year-old Phillip Whitehead.

The call came in around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to police.

Authorities say Whitehead served in the army for about a year and was stationed in Fort Campbell.

WHNT News 19 reported on a death in Stephens Gap earlier this year in April.