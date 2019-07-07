× Man arrested after high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – Authorities said one man was arrested after a high-speed police chase in Owens Cross Roads.

According to police, two motorcycles were involved in the pursuit, which reached speeds of 101 mph on Old Big Cove Road.

Jonathan Cheatwood was driving one of the motorcycles near the Publix on Hwy 431 when he collided with a police car on the median.

Police said he had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, then the Madison County Jail.

He was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, speeding 26 or more over the limit, reckless driving, no tag, and no motorcycle endorsement.

He was released after posting a $1,000 bond. The officer was not hurt.