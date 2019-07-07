Kira Lewis Jr. helps lead Team USA to U19 World Cup championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Hazel Green basketball standout and Alabama sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. has been playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup over in Greece and Team USA made it all the way to the championship game against Mali; after beating Mali 93-79 Team USA is bringing home the gold!

This is the seventh time in FIBA U19 World Cup history that the United States' men are taking home the gold.

One of Lewis' teammates is an SEC standout as well; Mississippi State's Reggie Perry was named the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup MVP.

Perry averaged 13.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for Team USA. The Bulldogs' sophomore forward truly helped lead this team to the championship, including his breakout performance against Russia where he put up 28 points.