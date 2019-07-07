× Free 2 Teach hosting teacher shopping day Monday, July 8

If you know a teacher, you know that often times they spend their own money to purchase school supplies for the classroom.

The National Center for Education Statistics says that 94-percent of U.S. teachers say they spend their own money on school supplies.

One local organization wants to help teachers.

Free 2 Teach is a local non-profit that aims to help teachers get the supplies they need at no cost to them, and they say this past year they hit a new record- giving teachers more than $1.3 million in school supplies.

The supplies go directly into classrooms and Free 2 Teach says the impact is felt by more than 3,800 and 53,000 students in the three Madison County School systems.

The goal is to ensure every child, regardless of economic background, has the tools they need to succeed.

Teachers shop at the supply store up to five times per year, leaving with an average of $538 in school supplies – from crayons, paper, scissors or binders, to desks, filing cabinets or chairs.

The supplies are given by area businesses and individuals or purchased through donated funds.

The first Free 2 Teach shopping day of the year is Monday, July 8 from 8 a.m.-noon at their location in Huntsville (3054 Leeman Ferry Road). They say they currently have 100 teachers signed up to shop.

Since opening their doors in January 2013, Free 2 Teach has given away over $3.5 million in resources and supplies to our public school teachers.

Shopping is by appointment only and interested teachers need to register before shopping. Teachers must be full-time teachers in either Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools, or Madison County Schools. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online as well.