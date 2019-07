LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirmed one escaped inmate has been recaptured east of Athens.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies and Athens Police Department used tracking dogs to catch escaped inmate Bryan Vincent off of Compton Road.

Police are still searching for Jeremy Tucker who walked off his work site at Vulcan Plastics early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on Tucker should contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.