23rd Hindu temple in the U.S. opens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 23rd Hindu temple in the United States has officially opened in Huntsville, Al.

While there are hundreds across the globe, those who practice Hinduism came from all over the world to celebrate Huntsville's International Swaminarayan Satsang Organisation's (I.S.S.O.) new Hindu Temple.

One of I.S.S.O.'s directors', Dhru Shah said they all came together for more than just the opening of the temple.

"We have hundreds of them globally, but being the 23rd in the United States, everyone flies in for these grand openings so it's like a family reunion. It's not just that we get to meet new people, we get to see people in the local area that are building and supporting this temple, but we also get to see our extended family who comes in," said Shah.

The inauguration went on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

I.S.S.O. Huntsville plans to hold classes in the future to teach the community more about their culture, religion and language, and to serve as a community center.