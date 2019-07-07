1 escaped Mississippi inmate is captured, 2 still sought

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate has been captured after escaping from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. A search continues for two others who escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Benny Ray Blansett was caught late Saturday at a checkpoint in Sunflower County — the same county where Parchman is located. He escaped Friday.

Blansett is serving life for six sentences for convictions including aggravated assault on a police officer.

The department says 31-year-old Jonathan Blankenship and 28-year-old Christopher Benson High escaped Friday. Rewards of up to $12,500 are being offered for information leading to their capture.

Blankenship was serving five years for conspiracy and aggravated assault on a police officer in Alcorn County. High was serving 12 years for burglary in Carroll County.

If anyone has information regarding the escaped convicts please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (601) 987-1530, Mississippi Department of Corrections at (662) 745- 6611