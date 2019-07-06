× University of Alabama launching bike sharing program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Students at the University of Alabama will have a new transportation option beginning this fall.

The school has a deal with Gotcha Mobility to launch an on-demand bike-sharing service on the campus at Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that 300 bikes which can be assessed through a phone app will be stationed at existing bicycle racks around campus.

Users will be able to look at a map on their phone to see where bikes are available and rent one using an app. The two-wheelers are e-bikes with electric motors to assist with pedaling.

The program will operate alongside a bike rental program that’s already available through the university’s recreation center.

Alabama had more than 38,000 students last academic year on a campus spread over more than 1,000 acres (404 hectares).