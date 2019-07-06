× STEM skills set up students for future success

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to the most recent US News and World Report ranking, Alabama placed last in education. One organization is working to inspire students to have embrace learning, outside of the classroom.

The non-profit FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) wants to help Alabama students come out on top.

FIRST Representative Anna Strutzenberg says the organization wants students to know STEM is about more than just working at a computer.

“That’s kind of FIRST’s main goal, to inspire young people to go into engineering to show them that it’s not all just sitting behind a desk and doing coding.”

FIRST’s innovative programs run all over the country and all over the world at schools and other organizations, allowing kids in kindergarten all the way through 12th grade to discover and create STEM projects. Students even get the chance to compete in an international competition, creating a unique, hands-on learning experience.

“It’s something that’s hands-on, that you can touch and you can play with so that you can watch how it moves and how you’re fixing it,” says Strutzenburg. Then I feel like it just has that extra click in someone’s head that, ‘Oh, this is how that works – Not because Miss so and so told me, but because that’s how science happens.'”

The skills students gain through the program prepare them for a variety of different careers. Struzenburg wants to be a nurse.

Because whether or not your child wants to become the next NASA engineer or the world’s greatest nurse, STEM skills can help them achieve their dreams.

You can find information on FIRST teams nearby and opportunities to be a team mentor online.