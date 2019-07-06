Scattered power outages reported throughout Athens

Posted 5:18 pm, July 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, July 6, 2019

ATHENS, Ala. – A spokesperson from Athens Utilities reports scattered power outages throughout their service area.

According to an alert sent out by the City of Athens, extra linemen called in to restore power lost due to lightning and downed lines after the storm. The main outage is along U.S. Highway 72 in Athens. There are other outages scattered throughout Limestone County.

The spokesperson says there are several hundred without power.

If you arrive at an intersection and the traffic lights are out, remember to treat it as a 4 way stop. The cause of the outage is unknown, but there was a line of storms that came through Athens earlier in the afternoon.

Crews are working to restore power when it is safe to work on the lines.

