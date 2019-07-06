× Police: Man charged with first degree assault after biting friend’s finger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department arrested a man on a first-degree assault charge after investigators say he completely bit off his female friend’s finger.

Police booked Michael Shay Thome, 48, into the Madison County Jail around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The extent of the bite is still under investigation.

Investigators also say after the biting Thome was involved in an altercation with other men. It is not clear if others are facing charges in relation to this incident or how seriously those involved were injured.

A first-degree assault charge in Alabama is classified as a Class B felony. The range of penalties if found guilty includes jail time between two and 20 years and a fine of up to $30,000.

