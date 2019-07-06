Woman dies after being injured in plane crash on Ole Miss Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. — A woman was seriously injured when an airplane crashed at the Ole Miss Golf Course in Oxford on Saturday, and she later died from her injuries.

An Ole Miss spokesperson said the single-engine airplane was performing "touch and go" takeoffs and landings before mechanical malfunctions caused the crash around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.. The only person on the airplane was a female pilot, and she suffered serious burns, officials said.

A "touch and go" takeoff and landing is a maneuver when the airplane touches the ground as a landing and immediately takes off again.

The woman was airlifted to a Memphis-area trauma center. Regional One Hospital confirmed the pilot, who they identified as 18-year-old Lake Little, was there.

Little died later Saturday night from her injuries, according to Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Little was the daughter of a Starkville alderman, and she has just graduated high school. She was recently named Starkville's Miss Hospitality.

No one else was injured in the crash or on the ground.

The Ole Miss Golf Course Twitter account said the course would be closed the rest of the day.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the scene of the crash.