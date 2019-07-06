× Iran set to announce further reductions to nuclear commitments on Sunday

(CNN) — Iran will announce on Sunday new reductions to its nuclear commitments agreed to in the unraveling Iran nuclear deal, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported Saturday.

Sunday marks the end of a 60-day deadline Iran had issued to remaining members of the nuclear deal to ease restrictions on its banking and oil sectors. The agency cited Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sayed Abbas Araqchi and Behrooz Kamalwandi, the spokesman for the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, with the news.

In May, Iran announced a partial withdrawal from the nuclear accord signed with the United States, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at the time that Iran would no longer abide by some of its commitments regarding the production of fissile material, due to President Donald Trump reneging on the agreement in May and increased diplomatic and military pressure on Tehran.

Under the 2015 deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran agreed to slash its stockpile of enriched uranium by 90% and cap uranium enrichment at 3.67%. The agreement also reduced the number of its centrifuges by two-thirds.

Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the nation would begin enriching uranium at a higher level within days, shortly after Iran announced it had in fact exceeded limits on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles.

“We will raise the level of enrichment to the amount we want and need,” Rouhani said at a government meeting, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Rouhani also urged the US — despite having withdrawn from the JCPOA — and European signatories to “go back to their commitments in the nuclear deal.”