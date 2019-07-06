× Huntsville Utilities reporting power outages in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is reporting a power outage in south Huntsville.

The areas impacted are Martin Road south to Cameron Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Memorial Parkway.

Huntsville Police are reporting the traffic signals on South Memorial Parkway at Lily Flagg and South Memorial Parkway at Martin Road are inoperable due to a power failure. Use caution at these intersections and expect delays.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as safely possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.