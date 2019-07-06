× Expert carver highlights Linger Longer artist pop up in Mentone

MENTONE, Ala. – Artists will be “popping up” at the Linger Longer Pavilion in Mentone every first Saturday through October.

For July, Don Highfield will be the featured artist.

The Little River Arts Council, host of the Linger Longer Pop Up Art Series said Highfield, a carver, started carving in 1995 at a horse carving school in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Horsin’ Around.

He carved his own horse, stayed on as a volunteer instructor, and carved Olivia, a female ostrich at the Coolidge Park Carousel, also in Chattanooga.

Highfield has also carved walking sticks, canes, Celtic crosses, figurines, and cottage signs.

His work has been sold at several markets, including the Athens Farmers Market, Chattanooga Market, Mentone Farmers Market, and Northeast Georgia Folk Festival, just to name a few.

The pop-ups start at 10 a.m.