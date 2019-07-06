× Decatur man arrested in connection with Smith Lake boating accident

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested Friday in connection with a boating accident on Smith Lake.

Our news partners at AL.com report William Jackson Fite, 23, was booked into the Winston County Jail. He faces a charge of boating under the influence.

Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, was reported missing when the crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities stated she was still missing after their search concluded Friday night and they plan to resume their search Saturday morning.

