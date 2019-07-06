Auburn offering degrees in engineering, German

Posted 3:29 pm, July 6, 2019, by

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University has a new dual-degree program for students interested in both engineering and the German language.

A statement from the school says the new program has students taking four years of classes in Auburn and one year in Germany, where they’ll study at a partner school and work in an internship.

The degree could help students wanting to work in fields including automotive manufacturing since the German automaker Mercedes-Benz has a plant that employs thousands in Tuscaloosa County.

In all, almost 90 German companies have operations in Alabama.

The university says the new program is a joint effort between the colleges of engineering and liberal arts. Most Auburn students minoring in German are engineering majors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.