Athens Arts League moves street party to High Cotton Arts due to weather

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Arts League is expanding the Fourth of July holiday celebration into the weekend by hosting a free community street party.

Event organizers moved the street party to High Cotton Arts due to inclement weather. The party with music and food trucks will be Saturday, July 6, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Plato Jones, a Tuscaloosa cover band composed of Athens musicians, will be the headliner. The band debuted in 2005 to serve “the world one ear at a time.” The original band members started playing music at Athens High School and formed the band while at the University of Alabama. Current members are Tyler Crawford, William Stephenson, and Ian Greenhaw.

Opening for Plato Jones will be local musicians:

Astro Diggins – Psychedelic rock/R&B soul/ blues-rock

Elate Euphoria – Psychedelic rock/alternative

DCrook – Christian rap

The food trucks that will be at the event are The Spud Truck, Baldemar Tacos, and Shaved Ice. Spectators will need to bring money to buy food from the food trucks. There is no charge to attend the concert.