Alabama Back to School Sales Tax Holiday July 19-21

It might not be what you want to hear, but if you want to get the most bang for your buck, it's almost time to make back-to-school shopping plans. Alabama's 14th annual back to school sales tax holiday is July 19-21.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, until midnight, Sunday, July 21, the state waives its four-percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 300 cities and counties throughout Alabama will waive their local taxes as well.

This year, the message is, "Stache supplies during the sales tax holiday." The props are mustaches to help people remember the phrase. The Alabama Retail Association is asking people to go ahead and purchase school supplies and clothing during the tax holiday that they’ll need for the whole year, so they can save money while they can. In addition, they are reminding people to use the opportunity to pick up some school supplies to donate to supply drives happening around the same time of year.

Exempt items include:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per article of clothing

School supplies valued at $50 or less per item

Books that cost $30 or less per book

Tablets, laptops, computers, and printers with a selling price of $750 or less

You can be part of their social media promotion by using our #stachesomesupplies hashtag, showing us how you're taking advantage of the tax savings. In addition, Alabama retail will continue its campaign reminding shoppers to buy from local retailers with our #shopalabama initiative.

Because the tax holiday is only one weekend a year, families should consider purchasing items required for later in the year and stash them until needed. Art supplies, computer paper, and diapers are examples of items that will be exempt from taxes during the tax holiday but are used year-round.