Vehicle falls, kills man at home off Holmes Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews were on the scene of a body found at a home Friday afternoon.

Police and emergency responders were at a home on Jack Coleman Drive around 4:30 p.m.

A HEMSI spokesman confirmed a person was found dead when emergency crews arrived.

Police on the scene said a vehicle fell on a man at the home.

The person’s name hasn’t been released.