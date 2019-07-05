Two men arrested in Thursday morning domestic violence situation in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Two men were arrested in a domestic violence situation on Thursday morning in Athens.

According to Athens Police, officers were called to a domestic violence report at Oakview Apartments around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said Jarious Oneal Miller, 23, fired a shot as his girlfriend ran to a neighbor’s car. The victim and driver of the car were able to get away and call police, but they accidentally backed into a parked vehicle and then drove over a nearby curb.

Officers stated they arrived at Oakview Apartments and found Authur Earl Thompson and a toddler sitting on the front porch. During questioning, officers said they found a concealed pistol which had been reported stolen from Decatur and stated Thompson also lied about the direction his brother, the shooting suspect, fled.

Officers said they were still at the apartment when Miller returned and opened the apartment’s front door, pointing a handgun at the occupants. They initially got Miller to put the gun down, but he ran into the apartment and picked up an infant. Officers were involved in a standoff for several minutes before they convinced Miller to put the infant down. Miller was arrested without further incident and both he and his brother were taken to the Athens Police Department and later to the Limestone County Jail.

Miller was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence, interfering with a domestic violence emergency call, and menacing. Thompson was charged with receiving a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and second-degree hindering prosecution.

Nobody was injured in the incident.